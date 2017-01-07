'Hunter X Hunter' Chapter 361 News: Fans Optimistic That Manga May Resume This Year

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The start of a new year is typically a time of optimism for many people, and more than a few "Hunter x Hunter" fans are among those hoping that this will be a good year with regards to their beloved manga.

Viz.comNo release date currently known for Chapter 361 of the 'Hunter x Hunter' manga

2016 was a bittersweet year for fans of the series. While they were able to feast their eyes on some new content, their joy was somewhat short-lived after series creator Yoshihiro Togashi's health problems necessitated a sudden and indefinite hiatus.

Since then, fans have remained vigilant but also realistic. They stay on the lookout for any traces that Togashi may be working on the manga again while also steeling themselves for the likely scenario that months - and perhaps even years - may go by with Chapter 361 remaining unavailable.

For what it's worth, fans seem to be adjusting well to the ongoing hiatus and are continuing to remain optimistic, even with no new official details being shared over the course of the past few months.

Over on Reddit, fans are looking at 2017 with greater optimism, with some hoping that this year will feature the release of at least a few "Hunter x Hunter" chapters.

Again, all of this is reliant on Togashi's health, and to this point at least, the current condition of the well-regarded author remains unknown.

For those interested, however, some new pieces of artwork from Togashi were recently released to celebrate the collaboration of Jun Togawa and the band Vampillia, Crunchyroll reported.

It's unclear when Togashi may have worked on these, so those hoping that these recent releases may be indicators that he is well enough to get back to the manga will have to wait for further confirmation.

Hope springs eternal for this year and it's what "Hunter x Hunter" fans will need to hold on to, as they get ready for more months of watching out for any traces of the new manga chapters.