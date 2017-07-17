'Hunter x Hunter' Chapter 365 Spoilers: Kurapika Is Faced With Life-Threatening Dilemma; Emperor Time's Drawback Revealed

Shonen Jump Official Site A promotional banner for "Hunter X Hunter" by Yoshihiro Togashi featuring main protagonists Killua and Gon.

Being the 14th Prince Woble's bodyguard is really starting to take a toll on Kurapika on the popular manga series "Hunter x Hunter." Will the lone Kuruta clan survivor be forced to lay down his own life in the name of duty?

At the end of the previous chapter, Kurapika found himself caught up in a potentially life-threatening dilemma. When the phone rang, three members of the royal family have left a message, saying that they wanted to talk to Kurapika. These people are the First Prince Benjamin, the Third Prince Zhang Lei, and the Fifth Prince Tubeppa.

How will Kurapika deal with this problem, especially when taking one call could mean a declaration of war on the others? Could the head of the First Prince's private troops, Babimaina, sway Kurapika's favor his way by coming to Woble and Lady Oito's quarters personally?

In addition to this, it has also been revealed that Kurapika's prolonged use of Emperor Time could eventually lead to his death. Apparently, every second that this particular ability is activated chops an hour off Kurapika's lifespan. This became relevant after Kurapika transferred the Stealth Dolphin ability to Lady Oito using the Emperor Time.

Lady Oito now has the power to command flies, mosquitoes, and even the 13th Prince Marayam's hamster to spy on the other princes' for them until the banquet happening in exactly a week.

A lot of things can happen and change in a week. How will Kurapika face each challenge that's about to come upon his group, especially after the other princes have taken a special interest in him and in what he can do?

Fans on My Anime List have been discussing the newly revealed rule concerning Kurapika's use of the Emperor Time. The general consensus is that such a powerful nen deserves such a hardcore drawback. As it stands right now, Emperor Time can serve Kurapika in many different ways, like healing, stealing and transferring other abilities, and determining whether a person is lying or not, among others.

In the midst of all this, fans have also been waiting on what Hisoka's next move will be and the impending fate of the Phantom Brigade in his vengeful hands.

A new chapter of "Hunter x Hunter" comes out on the next issue of the Weekly Shounen Jump magazine.