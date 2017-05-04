Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Pregnancy News 2017: Couple Announce Their First Child on Instagram
Ian Somerhalder is going to be a father! The actor announced the news together with his wife, Nikki Reed, via Instagram with a loving caption.
The "Twilight" actress posted a photo of herself with a baby bump, wearing a blue dress and smiling down as her husband kissed her belly. Judging by the size of the bump, Reed has been with child for a while and only recently shared it with the world. In the caption, the 28-year-old mother-to-be expressed how much she already loves her baby and how they are looking forward to the birth.
Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you... Love Your parents
Somerhalder, who is known for his role as Damon Salvatore on The CW's "The Vampire Diaries," also posted the same loving photo on his Instagram page.
"In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," the actor wrote in the caption. "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."
Somerhalder and Reed are undoubtedly on cloud nine right now, but it was not always smooth sailing for them. The couple found themselves in the middle of feuding rumors with Somerhalder's ex-girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, in the past. The rumors mainly stemmed from Dobrev's then-impending return to "The Vampire Diaries," which she starred in prior to her departure in season 6.
The rumors were eventually quashed by all three actors, who have remained good friends. They posted photos of their dinner together and clarified the speculations in their captions, calling them "baseless rumors."
Somerhalder and Reed have been married for two years, having tied the knot in April 2015.