Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Pregnancy News 2017: Couple Announce Their First Child on Instagram

Ian Somerhalder is going to be a father! The actor announced the news together with his wife, Nikki Reed, via Instagram with a loving caption.

REUTERS/Yves HermanActor Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015.

The "Twilight" actress posted a photo of herself with a baby bump, wearing a blue dress and smiling down as her husband kissed her belly. Judging by the size of the bump, Reed has been with child for a while and only recently shared it with the world. In the caption, the 28-year-old mother-to-be expressed how much she already loves her baby and how they are looking forward to the birth.

Somerhalder, who is known for his role as Damon Salvatore on The CW's "The Vampire Diaries," also posted the same loving photo on his Instagram page.

"In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," the actor wrote in the caption. "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on May 4, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Somerhalder and Reed are undoubtedly on cloud nine right now, but it was not always smooth sailing for them. The couple found themselves in the middle of feuding rumors with Somerhalder's ex-girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, in the past. The rumors mainly stemmed from Dobrev's then-impending return to "The Vampire Diaries," which she starred in prior to her departure in season 6.

The rumors were eventually quashed by all three actors, who have remained good friends. They posted photos of their dinner together and clarified the speculations in their captions, calling them "baseless rumors."

Somerhalder and Reed have been married for two years, having tied the knot in April 2015.