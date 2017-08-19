Is Iceland Performing Eugenics Through Abortion?

Prominent evangelical leader James Dobson has responded to a CBS News report that's lauding the European nation of Iceland for being on the verge of "eradicating Down syndrome births" by aborting 100 percent of babies diagnosed during prenatal screenings.

CBS News reports that since prenatal screening tests were introduced in Iceland in the 2000s, close to 100 percent of the pregnant women whose unborn babies have tested positive for Down syndrome have terminated their pregnancies. On average, only about one or two Down syndrome babies are born in Iceland every year.

CBS News posted a link to the article in a tweet that stated: "Iceland is on pace to virtually eliminate Down syndrome through abortion."

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/james-dobson-cbs-iceland-down-syndrome-story-nazi-era-eugenics-195747/