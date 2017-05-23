iMac 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple Expected to Unveil New iMac in Autumn; Device to Feature Keyboard With Touch Bar

Since Apple announced that it would launch a new iMac computer this year, people from the technology world have been anxiously waiting for updates about the upcoming device.

(Photo: Apple)A promo image showing, from left, the 21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K display and the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display on Apple's official site.

Back in April, the technology giant had a meeting with journalists, where its executives allegedly dropped some juicy details about the iMac 2017.

Although Apple has not yet confirmed the details of the upcoming iMac, rumor has it that it will be launched sometime during the autumn season. According to reports, production for the two new variants of the iMac—the 21.5-inch and the 27-inch—has already started this May. Both models will reportedly be launched in the third quarter of the year.

As of this writing, details about the internals of the next iMac remain unknown. However, some reports claim that the pro-grade device will sport an Intel Xeon chip. It will also feature AMD graphics, Intel Xeon E3-1285 v6 processors and 16GB to 64GB of ECC RAM.

The iMac 2017 will also reportedly feature Thunderbolt 3 through USB-C and a 2TB SSD.

With Apple's new offering, the company's fans should expect the technology giant to experiment further with its Touch Bar technology. In fact, some reports suggest that the upcoming iMac will come with a keyboard that has its own Touch Bar.

Nothing is known about the price of the iMac 2017, but considering its rumored specs, there are speculations that its price will range along the lines of the previous iMacs. The 21.5-inch is expected to cost around $1,099, while the 27-inch model may cost around $1,799. However, since the upcoming device is said to feature a Touch Bar keyboard accessory, it is also possible that it might be a little pricier.

Although technology enthusiasts expect to see the iMac 2017 launch at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, some reports suggest that the company is more likely to unveil the device in autumn. While the release date of the new device remains unknown, fans can take comfort in the fact that Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller has already confirmed a 2017 launch for the new iMac device.