Immigration Reform News 2017: Bill Increasing Criminal Prosecutions of Immigrants in the Works

Two lawmakers are currently working on a multi-billion dollar bill that will increase criminal prosecutions of immigrants who illegally cross the U.S. border. The bill is also seen to provide more detention space, as well as increase the number of immigration judges who will help expedite the deportation process.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRJA)U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., on May 4, 2017.

Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Michael McCaul crafted the bill and are currently working with the Trump administration's Department of Homeland and Security, which is expected to refine the encompassing proposal with their valuable input. Once implemented, the legislation will ramp up the immigration enforcement and border security in the country's interior.

According to an unidentified congressional aide who has direct knowledge of the proposal, the bill will not only give a boost to criminal prosecutions of illegal immigrants but it will also compensate governors who utilize their respective state's National Guard in safeguarding the border.

While those who support Trump's immigration policies find the bill favorable, anti-immigration groups claim that the legislation does not include any stipulation on Trump's proposed border wall, as well as on businesses that employ the services of illegal immigrants.

Critics of the bill say that since it lacks several essential provisions, the bill has a small chance of passing the Senate even if it passes the House.

"There's not a single thing about worksite enforcement or anything at all against employers. It's tinkering around the margins," said Center for Immigration Studies' director of policy studies, Jessica Vaughn.

Meanwhile, American Catholic leaders have recently joined the other critics of Trump's immigration policies by urging both Catholic and political leaders to be more active in defending the immigrants. New Jersey's cardinal Joseph Tobin issued on May 17 a call to resist Trump's policies, saying that the laws represent the administration's cruelty against innocent people.

"You really have to believe in inflicting cruelty on innocent people to choose to support the policies we've seen in recent months," Tobin said.