Immigration Reform News 2017: Trump Evaluates Security Measures for Stopping Illegal Immigrants in Mexico Border

United States President Donald J. Trump is strengthening security measures for preventing illegal immigrants passing through at the U.S.-Mexico border by examining the current facilities in the area.

Trump first visited the Marine Corps base in Yuma – which was also the center of operation for the U.S. Border Patrol – where he examined the equipment, facilities, and other aircraft used in the southern area of the border, FOX 5 confirmed.

Yuma was once a hot spot for illegal immigrants. However, since the Border Patrol took over, it gradually became one of the lowest ranking areas for apprehensions and drug busts.

In January 2017 alone, which was the beginning of Trump's presidency, Yuma had a 46 percent drop in arrests of people who attempted to enter the country illegally. In 2005, there was a total of 138,000 apprehensions of attempted illegal immigrants. In 2016, that number decreased by 14,000.

One of the measures that Trump took to strengthen the ban on illegal immigrants is granting the pardon of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted for disobeying court orders to stop immigration patrols.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Trump defended his pardon for Arpaio by praising his stern implementation of the law in relation to illegal immigrants.

"He's very strong on borders, very strong on illegal immigration," Trump said, CNN confirmed.

Meanwhile, another route that the U.S. president is planning to take to control the population of immigrants in the country is to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to Mic, the end of DACA will result in around 800,000 citizens being deported from the United States. Majority of this group are Latinos. However, about 130,000 Asian-Americans will also be affected.

Ten attorneys are pressuring the federal government to demolish DACA. If not, there are threats that conservative state politicians will file a lawsuit to end the act, which is believed to be a strong case against the federal government.