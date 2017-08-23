Immigration Reform News 2017: Will Trump Agree to Protect Dreamers in Exchange for More Funding for His Illegal Immigration Campaign?

REUTERS / YURI GRIPAS US President Donald Trump during one of the press conferences where he talked about his plans for immigration reform.

US President Donald Trump's top supporters are urging him to order a protection for the young people who are illegally brought into the country as children that could break one of his major campaign promises in order to use it as a bargaining chip for a larger immigration reform.

According to reports, a number of sources claim that several White House officials are pushing him to forge an ambitious deal with the US Congress that offers protection for the young immigrants who illegally entered the US called the Dreamers. This move will allow them to get funds for the proposed border wall, building of more detention facilities, as well as the establishment of a new online system called E-verify that will allow businesses to check on the immigration status of their staff.

The sources claim that the group who wants Trump to agree to the deal includes his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as well as the White House Chiefs of Staff John Kelly and Reince Priebus. US Vice President Mike Pence also reportedly agreed to the idea.

On the other hand, another group composed of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn, and presidential senior adviser Stephen Miller, is reportedly opposing the idea.

According to Numbers USA director of government relations Rosemary Jenks, the US president is "getting conflicting advice inside, and that's caused hesitation."

The Numbers USA is an organization that is not keen on the idea of protecting the Dreamers and is in talks with the Trump administration. "Obviously president doesn't want to make a decision but he has to," Jenks also said.

While Trump has yet to make a decision regarding the protection of the Dreamers, the US president visited a Marine Corps base located along the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona Tuesday. During his visit, Trump inspected a Predator drone that is being used to patrol the area to emphasize his plans to stop illegal immigration in the country.