Indian Airline Gives Free Flights for Life to Baby Born in One of Its Planes

Jet Airways said it will give complimentary flight tickets for life to a baby who was born on one of its flights from Saudi Arabia to India. The medical emergency happened midair, and the baby was delivered normally with the help of a passenger on board.

Reuters/Punit ParanjpeJet Airways aircraft stand on tarmac at the domestic airport terminal in Mumbai.

Jose Cicymol was 30 weeks pregnant when she boarded Jet Airways Flight 9W 569 at King Fahd Airport in Dammam at around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday. At 8:00 a.m. while they were flying 35,000 feet, the woman went into premature labor, prompting the pilots to divert the flight to Mumbai.

However, the crew realized they wouldn't make it on time and appealed for a doctor to come forward. A passenger nurse named Mini Wilson offered her help, and the baby boy was born 8:45 a.m. at 35,000 feet. The plane touched down Mumbai at 9:12 a.m. The mother and child were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital.

The plane went on its trip and arrived Kochi, its original destination at 12:45 p.m. two and a half hours behind schedule. The airline released a statement commending "its crew for their response and promptness that saw them successfully translate their training into life saving action."

The delivery marked the first mid-flight birth for the India-based private airline, and it is why the airline awarded the child with free flights for life. "The new passenger had neither a passport or a valid air ticket, but since this is the first birth aboard a Jet Airways flight, the airline rewarded him with a free lifetime pass for air travel," the statement went on to say.

Jet Airways allows pregnant women up to 38 weeks to travel with restrictions. Expectant mothers between 33–36 weeks pregnant require a medical certificate stating they have no medical complications. Those who are 36–38 weeks pregnant must be accompanied by a doctor.

The last time a premature birth happened while airborne was last April when a 28-week pregnant passenger onboard Turkish Airlines went into labor shortly after the aircraft took off from Guinea to Istanbul. More than five infants were born on commercial flights in 2016.