Indiana Pacers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Jeff Teague Prefers to Stay in Indiana

This offseason is going to be a critical one for the Indiana Pacers. They will have to take care of the situation with Paul George first before they do anything else since it's going to dictate the franchise's future.

(Photo: Reuters/Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, April 23, 2017.

When that is done, the Pacers will have to decide if they want to try and bring back some of their own free agents. One of those players who will hit the open market this summer happens to be starting point guard Jeff Teague.

After the Pacers got knocked out of the playoffs, Teague talked about how he loves to play with his hometown team. He prefers to stay in Indiana, but he also admitted that his future with the Pacers remains uncertain since he's going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"I love Indiana, man. You all know me, born and raised, tattoos on my arm. I've been wanting to play with the Pacers my whole life. It's a great opportunity for me to be here, and I love it," Teague said, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"I have no clue. I've never been a free agent, I don't know how it goes. I love it here, but you never know, how they feel about me or whatever. I love being in Indiana. It's great, got a home here. But you never know," he continued.

Point guard-needy teams will certainly give him a look this summer. ESPN's Nick Silva has suggested that the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings may be interested in signing Teague. And who knows, maybe one of them is going to offer Teague a deal he can't refuse.

This summer, the Pacers will have to convince George that they will build a team that can compete for a title. And re-signing Teague may be a step in the right direction.