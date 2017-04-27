Indonesian Woman Who Embraced Jesus Expelled From Her Home by Muslim Family

An Indonesian woman who turned to Jesus was recently banished from her own home by her Muslim family in what could be another indication that the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation is changing its brand of Islam from moderate to conservative.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/YT HARYONO) A woman cries as she prays during a Sunday mass near a burned church at Suka Makmur Village in Aceh Singkil, Indonesia.

According to International Christian Concern (ICC), the young Muslim woman named Nisa was allowed by her family to marry a Christian named Daniel—but only on the condition that she would never leave her Islamic faith.

Nisa bore Daniel four children, who are now ages 12 to 26. Since her husband is a seaman who is away for most parts of the year, Nisa is left to take care of their children at the home of her parents.

Although Nisa remains a Muslim, her family allowed her children to adopt the Christian faith and go to church. They even allowed her to take her children to church, but not to join them inside.

But one day, curiosity got the better of Nisa and she decided to join her children at the church service and listen to the pastor's sermon.

She was inspired by what she heard, and her attendance at church services became more frequent.

And then it happened: She said Jesus touched her heart, leading her to embrace Him even at the risk of incurring her family's wrath.

Explaining to ICC why she decided to become a Christian, Nisa said, "It is hard conditions Muslims give to us to be qualified to be accepted in heaven. I see the difference in the Christian way. Jesus did it for us. Not by power and not by our effort, but by the cross."

For years, she was able to hide her new faith from her family. But then the day came when her family found out the truth. Furious, her family ordered her to get out of the house.

Nisa sought assistance from the church's pastor. ICC learned about Nisa's case, and is now helping her find a place to live.

Another sign that Indonesia is now veering towards conservative Islam was the unexpected electoral defeat of the Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok.

The New York Times noted that last year, Ahok held a double-digit lead in the polls, but he suddenly lost his appeal when he was accused of blasphemy against Islam during a highly-publicized criminal trial. Ahok's supporters say the charges of insulting Islam were politically motivated and aimed at ending his political career.

Ahok eventually lost the Jakarta governorship election to challenger Anies Baswedan in February, sending shockwaves across Indonesia.

Ahok lost despite his good record as governor, popular support, and even the backing of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

According to The Diplomat, all these were not enough for Ahok "when facing the power of a force few had considered potent until today: conservative Islam."