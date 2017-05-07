'Injustice 2' DLC Characters, Release Date News: Devs Reveal Three More Playable Characters in Fighter Pack 1 Bundle

A new trailer has just come out to reveal the Fighter Pack 1 downloadable content for "Injustice 2."

YouTube/InjusticeA still from the reveal of "Injustice 2's" Fighter Pack 1 DLC featuring playable characters Starfire, Red Hood, and Sub-Zero.

Fighter Pack 1 will exclusively add three more playable characters to the game for those who purchase the DLC. The bundle includes Red Hood, Starfire, and Sub-Zero.

Sub-Zero is one of the characters first introduced for the "Mortal Kombat" franchise in 1992. He is the only character included in every "Mortal Kombat" game since the title was launched so it only makes sense to also see him in the major culmination of DC Comics characters in "Injustice 2."

The superheroine in a purple suit is known as "Starfire." She was born with royal blood and is the princess of the Tamaran planet. Her older sister loathes her since she was born with a disability that prohibits her from having super powers such as flying and harnessing solar energy.

Because of that, Starfire is set to later on become the Queen. However, their heated rivalry brought her to a situation where she almost killed her elder sister. She was then banished from their planet.

Meanwhile, Red Hood is a monicker used by several of Batman's rivals. However, the character shown in the trailer is Jason Todd. Red Hood later on appears in Gotham City where he was able to gain power on several gangs.

The Fighter Pack 1 DLC, along with six still unannounced characters, will be included in several premium purchase editions of "Injustice 2" such as the Ultimate Edition that costs $99.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $79.99. Meanwhile, the standalone price for the DLC character pack is yet to be announced.

So far, the characters who are in the roster of "Injustice 2" are Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Aquaman, Atrocitus, Gorilla Grodd, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, The Flash, Blue Beetle, Bane, Poison Ivy, Brainiac, Robin, Black Canary, Swamp Thing, Catwoman, Cheetah, Cyborg, Dr. Fate, Green Lantern, Firestorm, Green Arrow, Black Adam, Captain Cold, Scarecrow, Darkseid, and Joker.

"Injustice 2" will hit the shelves on Tuesday, May 16, while the Fighter Pack 1's release date has yet to be announced.