'Injustice 2' Gameplay News: Artist Posts Black Manta Concept Art; Will It Arrive as DLC Character?

NetherRealm Studios concept artist Jessie Graybeal recently shared a piece of concept art featuring the DC Comics character Black Manta, and it made fans ask if the underwater villain was going to be included as downloadable content on "Injustice 2."

YouTube/InjusticeA still from the reveal of "Injustice 2's" Fighter Pack 1 DLC featuring playable characters Starfire, Red Hood, and Sub-Zero.

Graybeal shared detailed renditions of Black Manta on Artstation, where he said: "I was responsible for setting up the low-res asset (geometry and rigging/weighting) from high res work provided by our outsourcers. I also handled the materials/textures in Substance Painter and integrating the asset in-engine."

The final image of Black Manta on "Injustice 2" has an updated helmet made by another NetherRealm Studios artist, Julian Ayala, Graybeal added.

Technically, Black Manta was already in the "Injustice 2" game as a non-playable character as he appeared at the Atlantis Level Transition. However, there have already been several indicators that he might also arrive in the next DLC Fighter Packs of "Injustice 2" as one of the playable fighters.

When the first DLC Fighter Pack (with Red Hood, Starfire, and Sub-Zero) was announced, fans captured an image off of the trailer and adjusted its brightness to see the other silhouettes of speculated upcoming fighters.

On the left side of the still, there can be seen a silhouette that closely resembled Black Manta's headgear. The shape of his headpiece as well as the tubes that connect from his helmet to his back garment was so distinct that it was impossible to mistake it for a different character.

Thus, the tease of Black Manta's rendered images gave fans more reason to assume that he will soon arrive as a playable DLC character on "Injustice 2."

Black Manta is one of the popular supervillains in the DC Comics franchise and is known as the rival of Aquaman. In the fine print, Black Manta started to loathe Aquaman after the latter failed to save him from his kidnappers who forced him to work on a ship where he was also sexually abused.

One day, while working on the ship, the boy who would become Black Manta saw Aquaman in the water. He tried to get the superhero's attention and called for help but Aquaman did not see him. However, the boy thought Aquaman had deliberately refused to save him.