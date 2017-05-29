'Injustice 2' Guide: How to Effectively Counter, Defeat Deadshot

Like any fighting game, "Injustice 2" requires patience and strategy. These qualities are considered crucial if players want to defeat characters that prove to be a headache, one of whom is Deadshot. For anyone wondering how to counter this guy, this guide here should enough.

YouTube/Injustice In "Injustice 2," Deadshot is considered as one of the most frustrating opponents.

In "Injustice 2," almost all players will agree that Deadshot is one of the most frustrating opponents. One reason for this is the fact that the deadly assassin has the ability to avoid any attack in a swift manner. As a result, players are struggling to find ways to beat him down. Fortunately, like any other hero, he too has his own weaknesses that can be taken advantage of.

According to IGN, one of the ways to defeat the aforementioned character is by way of closing the distance. Once players are able to do so, they can easily use their most powerful combos to take him down. However, to make this strategy work, players must ensure that they are able to land attacks as quickly as possible. Otherwise, they can easily be assaulted.

Also, one of the things to remember when fighting Deadshot in "Injustice 2" is avoiding too many jumps. Apparently, there are players who are fond of jumping right next to a hero without realizing the many possible ways the character can attack or counterattack. So, as much as possible, try to avoid using jumps and jump attacks. Remember, the assassin can easily trick opponents with his shot, much more so when firing projectiles to take his enemies down.

Lastly, one of the best ways to defeat the above-mentioned "Injustice 2" character is through teleportation. Of course, in order to do so, the qualified characters to use are the ones who are able to teleport. This is where the likes of Swamp Thing and Darkseid, among others, can be put to good use. Deadshot is vulnerable to surprise attacks, something that can be delivered through teleporting to his back or even his front.

In related news, CBR has listed down characters that are considered the worst in "Injustice 2" in terms of endings. Among these are Batman, Superman, Flash and Firestorm. Basically, the publication pointed out that these characters have endings that are disconnected from the epic storyline of the title. Nonetheless, this does not mean that they are useless in the game.