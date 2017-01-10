'Injustice 2' News and Updates: Warner Bros. Confirms Game's Release Date

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The publisher of "Injustice 2," Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, has confirmed the previously announced release date of the game in May.

Facebook/injusticegame"Injustice 2" official Facebook banner photo

GameSpot reported last week that the publisher of "Injustice 2" has confirmed with them that the game will be hitting shelves on May 16 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The confirmation came after the game's director, Ed Boon, and developer NetherRealm Studios both posted announcements about the game's release date. In a tweet last Jan. 6, the game developer's official Twitter page posted "Injustice 2's" promotional photo banner with the date May 16, 2017. On the same day, Boon shared through his own Twitter page a photo that reads i2.05.16.17, which can be translated to "Injustice 2" May 16, 2017.

It can be recalled that just a few days before the confirmation, the Xbox Live Rewards page has supposedly leaked that "Injustice 2" would be released on March 28. Shortly after the news about the leak spread, Boon took to Twitter and denied the listed date, saying, "FYI: Injustice 2 is not coming out March 28."

Moments after, Microsoft changed the info on the Xbox Live Rewards page by removing the listed date and replacing it with "Coming Soon."

"Injustice 2" is the sequel to the "Injustice: Gods Among Us" game. The franchise brings together the most well-known DC Comics heroes and villains in one video game. As for the gameplay, "Injustice 2" is expected to bring back familiar elements from "Gods Among Us" such as environment interaction, character traits and stage transitions.

Back in June 2016, developers announced that players would get to see Aquaman, Atrocitus, Batman, Gorilla Grodd, Supergirl and Superman in the game. In July 2016, during the San Diego Comic Con, Wonder Woman and Blue Beetle were shown in a quick gameplay sneak peek. And in August 2016 during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, developers revealed that the new crowd favorite villain, Harley Quinn, and Deadshot are both coming to the game as well.