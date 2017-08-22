'Injustice 2' News: More Than a Few Fans Hinting They Want Spawn To Be One of the Next DLC Additions

More DLC characters for 'Injustice 2' expected to be revealed very soon

YouTube courtesy of Injustice Is Spawn one of the DLC characters coming to 'Injustice 2?'

The next downloadable content characters coming to "Injustice 2" are set to be introduced soon, and many fans are hoping that one anti-hero in particular is revealed.

Fighting game fans who have been following the news surrounding the game lately have likely heard a lot about Spawn being added as a DLC character.

Given the game's more mature tone and Spawn being a particularly vicious and unconventional protagonist, it would seem to be a good match between game and character.

Many fans have noted that as well, and they have also made it known on different occasions that they would very much like to see Spawn join the roster.

Fans have been clamoring for Spawn's inclusion even dating back to last year.

Back in November, NetherRealm Studios' creative director Ed Boon put up a Twitter poll that asked his followers which non-Mortal Kombat guest character they would like to see in "Injustice 2." Forty-five percent of the fans who responded to the poll chose Spawn.

That was not all, because when Boon teased the upcoming reveal of "Fighter Pack 2," Spawn's name was brought up again by the fans.

Fans have clearly not been shy when it comes to making it known that they want Spawn in the game. But whether that comes true or not still remains to be seen.

Previously released silhouettes of the remaining unknown DLC characters (seen above), do not clearly point to Spawn being an upcoming addition and other clues have remained unavailable at this point.

Still, if the developers are taking into account what the fans want, then there is a good chance that Spawn may be announced soon as a DLC character.

"Injustice 2" players will be able to find out which DLC characters are coming to the game next as soon as the contents of "Fighter Pack 2" are revealed on Aug. 23.