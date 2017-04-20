'Injustice 2' Release Date, News: Poison Ivy Shows How Nature Can Be Horrifyingly Ferocious

NetherRealm Studios' DC crossover fighting game "Injustice 2" is just counting weeks before its launch. To increase hype for the title, another femme fatale joins the fray in the person of the seductive yet deadly enchantress, Poison Ivy.

(Photo: YouTube/ Injustice) Poison Ivy officially joins the skirmish in "Injustice 2."

In the introduction video, Poison Ivy waltzes into the skirmish with the alluring façade she is best known for. Her tempting looks and provocative demeanor however is a clever mask to how agile, manipulative and lethal she can be in fights.

Her attacks are a combination of quick hand jabs, sprawling vines, seemingly primitive plant life spitting what looks like acid projectiles and her signature poison kiss. Her ultimate move reveals just how she means business as she conjures a monstrous teethed flora that devours her enemy whole, and is definitely straight out of a horror flick.

This isn't the first time fans of the fighting title revealed her participation in the sequel. A trailer in February showed the women who are gracing the battlefield with their presence, which included her, Cheetah, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Black Canary. Add them to the existing females Wonder Woman, Super Girl and Harley Quinn and the men have a revolution in their hands.

There are 28 confirmed fighters as of the moment, which includes Darkseid as a preorder bonus. There are still 10 slots left, and fans are speculating who will be introduced soon.

It is uncertain who among the "Injustice: Gods Among Us" characters will be making their way to the sequel. Fighters such as Sinestro, Solomon Grundy, Doomsday, Zatanna, Raven, Deathstroke and a lot more have yet to be confirmed, and fans are crossing their fingers, hoping their favorites will make it through.

A new character will be revealed on April 28, 2017. "Injustice 2" arrives on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One on May 16, 2017.