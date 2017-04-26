'Injustice 2' Release Date, Roster: New Leak Reveals Next Character Prior to This Week's Announcement

"Injustice 2" is not set to welcome a new character in the roster until this Friday, but a leak may have let the cat out of the bag.

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios)A screenshot of Joker from "Injustice: Gods Among Us."

The achievement list for the fighting game sequel found its way online recently. There, one DC Comics character yet to be confirmed for the game is mentioned twice.

There are two achievements in "Injustice 2" specific to none other than the Joker. First is "I Love You, I Hate You" and the other is "Why Aren't You Laughing?"

The former requires Harley to defeat the Clown Prince of Crime using the final hit coming from Go Night Night. The latter is all about Joker bearing Barman with the final hit from Not So Funny Is It?

This confirms that "Injustice 2" will indeed feature Joker, which comes as no surprise considering he is such an icon and that he was part of the game.

Of course, those who played "Injustice: Gods Among Us" know that the Joker did not live to see the end of the story, but his comeback is not so shocking seeing that he and Green Arrow share the same fate, but the latter is still very much part of the sequel.

As to why Joker is believed to be the "Injustice 2" character set for reveal this week, VG247 points out that the date of the announcement is April 28, which when written in numeric month-day format becomes 4-28.

Comic book fans would know that 428 is actually the number of issue in the "Death in the Family" story where Joker makes a greater enemy in Batman after murdering Jason Todd.

Just recently, NetherRealms Studios brought Brainiac to the fold. A gameplay for the character has just been released too. As for the achievement list, gamers can find it here.

"Injustice 2" will be released May 16 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.