'Injustice 2' Rumors: Is Ed Boon Already Teasing a New DLC Character?

NetherRealm Studios' creative director Ed Boon is certainly no stranger to offering teasers regarding games he is working on that he has even made a habit of it. The latest example of this may have just happened recently, as Boon seems to have hinted at something coming to "Injustice 2."

Once again, Boon took to Twitter to share his latest (possible) teaser.

The tweet featured some gameplay footage of recently revealed DLC character Black Manta, but that is not the most interesting part.

What was really eye-catching was Boon's caption for the video, which read: "Black Manta joins Black Canary, Black Adam, Black ...." and then the tweet ended.

It did not take long for fans to pick up on this teaser from Boon. Right away, some of them suggested that it could be a hint that the DC superhero Black Lightning may be coming to the game.

Black Lightning would certainly be more than a welcome addition to the fighting game, considering his interesting arsenal of attacks.

Still, it does not seem like all fans are onboard with him being a downloadable content character, and some have suggested that developers could add him to "Injustice 2" in a different way.

Instead of Black Lightning being added as a full-fledged DLC character, some fans have hinted that perhaps he could be featured as a premiere skin for Raiden.

That is not a bad idea at all, and it may even be one way for developers to make peace with the fans who were unhappy that Raiden, another "Mortal Kombat" character, was one of the remaining DLC roster members set to be added.

It should probably come as no surprise that Boon provided no follow-up tweet that could clear up his curious choice for a caption. This means fans will just have to wait and see if Black Lightning really is set to be added in some way.

More news about "Injustice 2" should be made available soon.