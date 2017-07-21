'Injustice 2' Rumors: Yet Another Clue Points to Black Manta Being One of the DLC Characters

YouTube courtesy of Injustice Black Manta could be one of 'Injustice 2's' DLC characters

For quite some time now, "Injustice 2" players have been expecting Black Manta to be one of the downloadable content characters released for the game. And now, a new clue has surfaced online that seems to further solidify this notion.

The clue is a picture shared by Redditor "iixfinityii," and it shows an Xbox One menu that may be displaying more than it should.

Checking out the bottom portion of the picture, folks can see what appears to be an ad for the fighting game. Inside that ad, fans can also see the words, "Fight as Black Manta in Injustice 2."

Black Manta was not featured in the picture, however.

If a seemingly too revealing Xbox One ad is not enough evidence to suggest that Xbox One is coming to the fighting game, then there are other clues fans can sink their teeth into.

For example, players can check out the official trailer that got all this Black Manta speculation started in the first place.

The trailer revealed the characters included in "Fighter Pack 1," but it also teased the other DLC characters who will be added to "Injustice 2" in the future by showing them in silhouette form.

Most of the silhouettes were not that detailed, making it difficult to definitively tell who they are for, but there were two that seemed to be more obvious.

One of the detailed silhouettes seems to be showing a character who looks a lot like Black Manta.

Even NetherRealm Studios' creative director Ed Boon indicated that one of those DLC characters may be Black Manta.

Speaking recently to DC All Access, Boon teased that "One of them looked kind of unmistakably like Black Manta," Comic Book reported.

Many signs are certainly pointing to Black Manta being a DLC character, and the other detailed silhouette also hints that "Mortal Kombat's" Raiden may be added too.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Injustice 2" should be made available soon.