'Into the Badlands' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Narrative Turns Spotlight Back on Sunny in 'Monkey Leaps Through Mist'

Quinn (Marton Csokas) finally exacted revenge on his traitorous son, Ryder (Oliver Stark), in this week's episode of "Into the Badlands." What drastic changes will this turn of events bring to the second season of AMC's post-apocalyptic, non-zombie series?

The official synopsis for the next episode does not reveal anything about the consequences of Ryder's death and Quinn's return to power. What it does suggest is a potential Sunny-centric episode to make up for the main protagonist's absence this week. And it seems that Sunny (Daniel Wu) and his companion Bajie (Nick Frost) will be getting some assistance from an unlikely source. But this so-called assistance will also come at a price.

It can be recalled that the last time the two fugitive Pickers were on the run, not only from The Engineer (Stephen Walters) and a handful of bounty hunters, but quite possibly from the legendary Clipper Regent, Moon (Sherman Augustus), as well; that is, if Moon has managed to stay alive after losing his hand in battle.

Who will offer Sunny and Bajie assistance and what price will they have to pay for it?

On the other hand, The Widow (Emily Beecham), who narrowly escaped death at the conclave when Quinn and his men attacked, will be considering a risk. Will this risk have anything to do with securing back her land and privileges? And does this risk possibly entail coming to Quinn for a little tête-à-tête?

Meanwhile, M.K.'s (Aramis Knight) most recent encounter with his dark side will force him to enact a dangerous plan. Will this plan be the beginning of his journey towards spiritual transformation, which is this season's overall theme?

In an interview with ScreenAnarchy, actor and executive producer Wu revealed that the characters of "Into the Badlands," especially M.K. and his own character Sunny, will be undergoing changes this season. The characters' spiritual journey and eventual transformation have always been what the series is all about, especially for Sunny, whose mission for this season is to reunite with his family and get his long overdue revenge on Quinn.

"Into the Badlands" season 2 episode 5 titled "Monkey Leaps Through Mist" airs on Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.