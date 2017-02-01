iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Release Date News 2017: More Devices Gets Beta7 Yalu Jailbreak Support; Nothing for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Yet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Italian developer Luca Todesco has released the iOS 10.2 jailbreak as part of an update for the iOS 10 Yalu jailbreak he released several weeks ago.

At the moment, it currently works on a plethora of Apple devices including the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone SE and the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus as well as the iPad Pro, the iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 4.

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach The Apple iPhone 7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California last September 7, 2016.

The last two devices mentioned happen to be the latest ones to receive the beta7 support of the OS 10.2 jailbreak released by Todesco.

Additionally, older devices such as the iPhone 5s, iPad Air, iPad mini 2 and 3, the iPod touch 6th generation, the iPad Air 2 can also make use of the jailbreak.

Unfortunately, there is no word on whether or not the iOS 10.2 jailbreak will find its way to the iPhone 7, which is proving to be the most difficult to exploit.

It is important to note that the iOS 10.2 jailbreak by Todesco is in beta stage, which means that it is not completely stable and is recommended for users who know their way around the technicalities of jailbreaking.

For those who are willing to use the software nevertheless, it is to be remembered that the jailbreak is also in a semi-tethered stage so they will have to jailbreak their device every time it reboots.

Since Apple has already stopped signing the iOS 10.2, using the iOS 10.2 jailbreak by Todesco would also mean the jailbroken device will no longer be eligible to downgrade to the said version unless the SHSH blobs for it have been saved.

Todesco is not looking to release more iOS 10 jailbreaks after this, as the hacker revealed on Twitter. This is due to the continued pestering he gets from the jailbreaking community.

"I will stop all public iOS research after I drop that 10.2 thing. The idiocy of the jailbreak community is too much to handle for me," he tweeted.