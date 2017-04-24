iOS 10.3.2 Beta Features News: Beta 3 Comes With Slight Performance Boost From Beta 2

After releasing the third beta version of iOS 10.3.2 and making it available to developers, Apple dropped the new update to public beta testers last week. The iOS 10.3.2 is an update to iOS 10.3, which is an updated version of the current mobile operating system of Apple, iOS 10.

Public beta testers can sample the tech giant's latest code for free through Apple's Beta Software Program. Tech enthusiasts who cannot wait until the new update is made available to everyone can sign up at the Apple Beta Software Program website for free. This is also available to those who would like to try iOS 10.3.2 public beta 3 but are not part of the program.

The recent update is around 195 MB in size and is a bit larger than the second beta of iOS 10.3.2. While many tech enthusiasts have looked forward to its release, it looks like the third beta is not far from the second beta in terms of its build. This can be seen in Apple's own release notes, which do not really point to anything big regarding the third beta of 10.3.2.

The new version of the update comes with very slight performance boosts from the previous release, although it delivers some bug fixes. It also includes Find My AirPods, a new APFS file system and CarPlay improvements. Details about what the new update contains are still scarce, but reports suggest that the third beta includes more bug fixes and software improvements.

Meanwhile, the iOS 10.3.2 second beta addresses the problems with third-party VPN apps and supports 32-bit architecture, deviating from the original betas that lacked 32-bit support. Tech enthusiasts who are eligible to receive the recent beta version can access it through the Software Update of the Apple website by pressing Download and Install.