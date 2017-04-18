iOS 10.3 Jailbreak Release Unlikely With Apple's New AFPS

Apple's most current iOS version is currently the target of jailbreakers worldwide as is the case with every iOS version release. What is different about this iOS version is that hackers and jailbreakers alike are having a tough time getting through the codes of the most recent iOS version. Those waiting for the iOS 10.3 jailbreak release might have to stop hoping for it as it might not come anytime soon.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)The iPhone 7 smartphone is displayed inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S. in September 2016.

Many publications are reporting that the iOS 10.3 version is nearly unbreakable when it comes to being jailbroken. Even the time-tested Luca Todesco, a professional jailbreaker, is having a tough time with the iOS 10.3 jailbreak release, reports some publications. This alone is enough reason to believe that the iOS 10.3 jailbreak release is very unlikely.

But why does iOS 10.3 seem too impenetrable by even the most skilled jailbreakers?

iOS 10.3 introduces something new to the Apple File System (APFS) notes one report. With the release of iOS 10.3, Apple did away with the former HFS+ that has been in Apple devices since 1998. Before iOS 10.3, Apple had a tough time keeping track of jailbreakers but with the new APFS, the company can implement methods in protecting their operating systems.

As evident by the lack of iOS 10.3 jailbreak release details, it is obvious that AFPS is doing a mighty fine job of protecting Apple.

Aside from protecting Apple's OS better, AFPS will also allow for a single-code base that requires fewer resources for it to be developed and maintained. Simply put, AFPS will allow Apple to develop future versions of the iOS much faster.

For now, what jailbreak users can do is to downgrade their devices into the previous version. However, it might only be a matter of time before Apple addresses this issue, pushing owners to make do with official iOS versions.