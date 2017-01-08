iOS 10 Jailbreak Release Date News: Yalu Now Works on SE; Support for More Devices Comes Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After several months of waiting since iOS 10 was announced and went live, reports now gather that the jailbreak tool created by hacker Luca Todesco has been tweaked to work on the iPhone Special Edition. Todesco revealed that more devices will be supported soon.

REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACHYalu iOS 10 jailbreak tool now works on iPhone SE. Support for iPhone 5S and 6 will come soon.

According to reports, last Jan. 4, Todesco announced through his Twitter page that the Yalu iOS 10 jailbreak tool is now also working on the iPhone Special Edition. In his tweet, he said: "Since people seem to not know yet: a fix for TSMC has been posted for both SE and 6s. So support should now be complete for those devices."

Todesco's creation is widely known as the Yalu jailbreak tool for iOS 10 and 10.1.1. The beta versions started to become available to the public last December but on a limited array of iPhone and iPad devices.

It can be recalled that in late December, the Yalu iOS 10 jailbreak tool can only be installed and sampled using iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPad Pro, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus which are running on iOS 10.0.1, iOS 10.0.2, iOS 10.0.3, iOS 10.1, and iOS 10.1.1.

In an earlier tweet, Todesco reiterated that the Yalu jailbreak tool will only work on the mentioned devices. He added, "No other device is, and support cannot be added easily." In a follow up tweet, he revealed that there is a "pretty serious bug" in the Yalu beta version that he first wants to fix before working on adding support for more iOS devices.

In further tweets, Todesco revealed that he has no plans for a jailbreak tool on iOS 10.2. But on the brighter side, he admits that he plans to expand the list of iOS devices supported by his Yalu jailbreak tool. He said, "Yes, support for 5s and 6 will be added, but not a priority."

On other news, the first beta version of iOS 10.3 will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 10.