iOS 11 Beta 2 Released; New Features Added to Improve Performance

The second beta for the iOS 11 has been released to developers and beta testers on Thursday, June 22. As far as the recent reviews go, it has been described as something that lets users have a more polished experience. New features have also made it to the new release along with improved performance.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachA photo of the Apple iPhone 7 and the AirPods being displayed at an Apple media event in San Francisco, California on Sept. 7, 2016.

New features, performance improvements, and even some user interface updates are on the table for the second beta release of iOS 11. While the changes are mostly incremental, the faster and more polished feel of the new beta puts this iOS version much closer to release quality, according to 9 to 5 Mac.

One of the changes obvious from the start is a new lock screen animation for the beta release. Some UI changes can also be seen right away, especially the updates done to the Control Center, Photos, and other common iOS apps, according to BGR.

The Control Center can now be disabled in apps, which is a great feature for users who often accidentally open the menu while playing games. A safety feature also made it with this beta release, in the form of a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" mode introduced.

The new mode minimizes the screen and audio cues from the phone while driving, and it can be either be manually activated, set to activate following a schedule or have the iPhone detect if it's in a moving vehicle.

The control for Bluetooth access now works much the same way as the Wi-Fi toggle switch. Turning off the Bluetooth toggle automatically disconnects the mobile device from other Bluetooth devices that it is connected to.

The Photos app now has a drag and drop function for multiple items, a feature that's been much requested from Apple. The Share Sheet app has also added a new "Save to Files" option, another useful change.

New features are currently being discovered as more testers get their first look at the iOS 11 beta 2.