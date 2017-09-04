iOS 11 Beta 9 Features, Release Date: Apple Releases New iOS 11 Beta Shortly After Its Last Update

Apple A promo image of the user interface of the upcoming iOS 11 mobile operating system from Apple.

Just three days after the release of the iOS 11 beta 8, Apple decided to drop the updated iOS 11 beta 9 for the registered developers as well as public beta testers.

The release of the new beta version of the company's upcoming mobile operating system is reportedly a breakthrough for the company since this is the first time that they released nine beta programs before the system's actual public launch. This could mean that the tech giant wants to correct some of the glaring glitches that were included in the previous beta.

However, the Cupertino-based tech firm did not specify the difference between the beta 8 and the beta 9 editions of the iOS 11 in its announcement.

The iOS 11 beta 8 reportedly came with several improvements, including the new features in the App Store where the search for the most sought-after apps already comes with a developer card in the search results. This means that users no longer have to spend more time searching for the information about the company that develops the apps.

Also, the previously released iOS 11 beta also reportedly fixed the 3D Touch issue where users could notice a delayed time before the shortcuts menu pops up.

To be able to download the iOS 11 Beta 9 over the air, Apple device users and app developers who were enrolled in the beta program should connect their compatible iPhone or iPad to a sturdy WiFi network. They should also make sure that their batteries must at least have a 50 percent power.

Then the users should head over to the device's Settings app then go to the General tab to reach the Software Update tab. Then they should allow some time for the page to be refreshed so they can finally tap the Download and Install tabs to start the installation of the new iOS.

The iOS 11 is expected to be included in the products that will be launched publicly by Apple during the upcoming 2017 Apple Keynote Event in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

