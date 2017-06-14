iOS 11 New Features: Apple Introduces Password Autofill for 'Frictionless' Log In on Several Apps

One of the new features introduced on iOS 11 is the Password Autofill function that promises to provide "frictionless" log in across several apps.

REUTERS/Regis DuvignauAn Apple iPhone 7 and the company logo are seen in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.

During Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference last week in San Jose, California, the company dedicated one of the week's sessions to introduce the "Password Autofill for Apps."

Its webpage described it as "a new feature in iOS 11 that makes logging in easy by putting users' passwords directly on the keyboard in your login UI."

Apple recognizes the fact that constant requests to log in on several apps can be dreadful for many iOS users, which leads to not using certain apps at all.

This is not the first password manager to be introduced to the technology world. In fact, there have already been third-party apps that keeps passwords for the same purpose such as LastPass and Dashlane. Meanwhile, this password management system has also been introduced by Apple on the Safari browser. For the first time, they are bringing it to the iOS platform.

The Password Autofill for Apps feature works through the new "Accounts & Passwords" tab on the Settings app. It is where passwords to iCloud and Mail accounts are saved. It also contains the passwords stored on Keychain. To add a layer of security, this tab can only be opened with a Touch ID verification.

As shared by iOS 11 beta users on Reddit, their keyboard now sports the Keychain button on the upper right corner. However, it was noted that the icon appears "even if the app doesn't support" the new function. So far, from the mentioned Reddit thread, users share that the function works with major social media apps like Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter.

Meanwhile, iOS users hope that Apple will later on consider having the Password Autofill for Apps feature support third-party password management apps like LastPass and Dashlane. Recently, Apple confirmed with Tech Crunch, "Password autofill in iOS 11 does not tap into the information stored in 1Password."

Whether or not Apple plans to expand this feature's compatibility remains uncertain for now.

iOS 11's final version is slated to go live in fall.

