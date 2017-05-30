iPad Mini 5 Release Date, Specs News: iPad Mini 5 Might Appear at WWDC 2017

There has not been any official announcement from Apple stating that they will continue to upgrade its iPad Mini series. They have not expressed their desire to discontinue the line as well. With sparse information, all kinds of rumors have been circulating about.

Apple Will Apple launch a follow-up for the iPad Mini 4 this year?

According to reports, the rumored iPad Mini 5, the next installment in the series, might not reach the production line at all. The iPad Mini 4 was release last September 2015 and until now, there has not been any official news about its upgrade. If the Cupertino-based tech company maintains its production and marketing of the iPad Mini 4 without further updates, this should mean that the anticipated iPad Mini 5 might probably remain a rumor.

One good reason for Apple to discontinue the production of its iPad Mini is sales. It is believed that the sales of its iPad Mini have declined when the iPhone 6 Plus was introduced in the market. If Apple continues to produce huge smartphones, mini tablets could suffer a terrible faith.

The iPad Mini 4 is the remaining 7.9-inch tablet on the shelves of the Apple store since iPad Min 2 has already been dropped. During the previous Apple store update, there was not a word with regard to a new mini iPad.

Tech junkies who like the iPad Minis, however, should not lose hope because the lack of information could also mean that Apple has big plans in store for the series. It could be re-branding or a total overhaul of the previous model.

Apple might surprise its regular patrons on the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, most probably with the iPad Mini 5 or whatever it may be called. However, if Apple will not say a word about the series during WWDC, then they are most probably planning to phase-out the iPad Mini.

Tech enthusiasts should wait for official news from Apple which might roll out during WWDC next month.