iPad Mini 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Tablet to Come Out Next Month With a New Name?

The iPad mini 5 is expected to be released next month, but rumor has it that Apple would prefer that users call it the iPad Pro mini.

REUTERS/David McNewA man holds an iPad mini during the launch of the iPad mini and iPad with Retina display Wi-Fi models in Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2012.

The Cupertino giant is reportedly revamping its tablet lineup to become a full-on Pro, which is why the tablets set to be released this year by Apple will follow this naming scheme.

This includes the iPad mini 5, which was expected to be released last year. Obviously, it did not turn up, but it is being said it will arrive with the second-generation iPad Pros this March.

Although there will be a name change, the specifications and the features of the purported iPad Pro mini will still be reminiscent to that of the iPad mini.

According to Macrumors, this tablet will come with a 7.9-inch Retina display. It is also expected to share the same dimensions as that of the iPad mini 4.

However, it is rumored that the iPad mini 5 will be thinner than its predecessor at 5mm. It is also expected to be much lighter than the fourth-generation mini tablet.

The device will reportedly be powered by either an A9 processor or the much newer and more powerful A10 processor. Techtimes, however, suggests that it might end up with an M9 co-processor for motion tracking.

As an upgrade, the iPad mini 5 is said to come with 3 GB random-access memory (RAM), up 1GB from its predecessor's 2GB. A bump in the camera department is also expected. The current-gen iPad mini has an 8-megapixel (MP) primary camera and a 1.2 MP selfie snapper.

Other features reportedly coming to the iPad mini 5 is 3D Touch to keep it up to speed with Apple's latest offerings and a D-jack, which will replace the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Since it will be under the iPad Pro line, the iPad mini 5 is believed to come with an Apple Pencil, making it the first of its kind to feature one.