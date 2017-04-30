iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Device Now Expected in June During Apple's WWDC Event

Despite the lack of official announcements and notices, Apple enthusiasts are not discouraged and are even speculating that the iPad Pro 2 might be unveiled during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachThe Apple logo is seen behind iPad Pros on display during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California.

The company is not expected to unveil a new iPhone device by that time, so enthusiasts are further speculating that the company will use this to put the spotlight on their newest iPad line.

Some also say that Apple will unveil these products by May, but it seems the WWDC is a more plausible date, especially since the event draws a more important crowd and gets bigger media attention.

The iPad Pro 2's release was speculated since late 2016, and then moved to a March 2017 date. Since the device still did not materialize, enthusiasts now peg their hopes on June's WWDC event.

For months, Apple enthusiasts have been speculating that the iPad Pro 2 will be available in three different size variants - a 9.7-inch model, a 10.5-inch, and a 12.9-inch model.

Moreover, the iPad Pro 2 is expected to come with major design overhauls - including the removal of its home button, which is replaced by a Touch ID sensor below the display screen.

In addition, it is speculated that the 10.5-inch model will be bezel-less or carry thinner bezels on its display.

As for specs, the iPad Pro 2 is speculated to be run by the newer and faster A10X processor as well as carry an improved 12-megapixel camera with a True Tone flash.

The internal storage of each variant is still unknown, but enthusiasts speculate that they will have different capacities with 512GB being the lowest possible amount available.

Pricing also varies per size variant. It is believed that the 9.7-inch model will come with a $599 price tag, while the largest 12.9-inch variant is $799. The 10.5-inch model is speculated to carry a price tag somewhere between those prices.