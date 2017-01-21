iPad Pro 2 Rumors: Next-gen Apple Tablets Delayed? New Report Pointing To Device's Arrival In Second Half Of 2017

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The new iPad Pro 2 tablets are widely expected to be made available this year, but people may end up having to wait longer for them than what they initially expected.

AppleNew iPad Pros are expected to be released this year, but perhaps not as early as previously rumored

In recent years, the folks over at Apple have turned springtime into an important portion of the technology calendar in terms of product releases, with the Apple Watch being the star of the show back in 2015 and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and the iPhone SE sharing the spotlight last year.

Heading into 2017, rumors have been hinting that the next-gen iPad Pro tablets will be receiving the bulk of the attention this spring, but that may not turn out to be the case, at least according to a new rumor.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, people may end up not seeing these new devices until the second half of this year.

The report also noted that the smaller 9.7-inch iPad is reportedly set to enter production within the first quarter of this year, while the bigger 10.5 and 12.9-inch models may go into that phase of the development process sometime within the second quarter.

If two of the three rumored iPad Pro 2 variants really are only set to go into production in the second quarter, then that likely explains why a spring arrival for these new devices may not take place.

Earlier this month, renowned KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also talked about the new iPad Pro tablets. According to the analyst, Apple may opt to release a 9.7-inch model, a 12.9-inch variant and one more that measures somewhere around 10 to 10.5 inches, according to a recent report from Mac Rumors.

More news about the new iPad Pro 2 tablets and exactly when these devices may be released should be made available in the near future.