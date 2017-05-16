iPad Pro 2017 Release Date, News: 10.5-Inch Tablet To Be Unveiled in WWDC Next Month

Apple is expected to unveil another new tablet — the 10.5-inch iPad Pro — at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachPhil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015.

The said event will take place in San Jose, California and is an annual affair where Apple typically introduces new software and technology innovations.

The rumors on the announcement of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro next month mainly comes after a new note from reputable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was reported by MacRumors.

As mentioned, WWDC is commonly used by Apple to let developers get a sneak peek on what is next for Apple software such as the iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. However, Kuo is also reportedly more than 70 percent positive that the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is included somewhere in the five-day program of WWDC 2017.

Kuo based the forecast on the expected production timeframe for the said device which will happen before the current quarter ends.

In terms of what to expect on the rumored upcoming tablet, MacRumors shared an excerpt of Kuo's report: "The newly designed 10.5" iPad Pro will have a similar form factor to the 9.7" model, but will feature a larger display thanks to narrow bezels. The new design should improve the user experience and help gain traction in the corporate/commercial sectors."

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro has been rumored for several months now, and it was Kuo who had also first revealed that Apple is most likely going to introduce a smaller productivity-based tablet this year. However, it can be recalled that an earlier note from Kuo did not refer to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro as the "iPad Pro 2."

In an August 2016 report, Kuo said there are possibly three variants of new iPads coming in 2017: the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the new 9.7-inch iPad. The latter was already released last March alongside the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Aside from the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the analyst also expects Apple to announce their own home assistant Siri Speaker that possibly has a touchscreen display just like the latest release from Amazon called the Echo Show.

WWDC 2017 happens on June 5 to June 9.