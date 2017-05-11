iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Fix: Apple Extends Warranty to Three Years After Recognizing Device Issues

Apple has reportedly extended the warranty on its Smart Keyboard to as much as three more years after several issues with the accessory were ecognized.

AppleAn iPad Pro is connected to the Smart Keyboard.

Recently, Apple introduced an extended repair program for its Smart Keyboard designed to complement the iPad Pro. The new scheme allows users to receive necessary repair services for their Smart Keyboard for three years.

9To5Mac was able to obtain a copy of an internal memo that was reportedly passed among retail staff and authorized service providers about the repair program extension that covers Smart Keyboards for both the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

The internal memo was originally published on May 5 and reads: "Apple has determined that some Smart Keyboard devices may experience functional issues during use. The service policy covers affected Smart Keyboards for 3 years after the first retail sale of the device."

This means that owners who purchased the Smart Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro which came out in late 2015 can receive free repair service until 2018, or 2019 for 9.7-inch iPad Pro owners since their version of the Smart Keyboard was introduced in the market in early 2016.

Apple's leaked memo also stated, "For customers with a Smart Keyboard exhibiting a functional issue covered by this service policy, Apple will provide service free of charge."

While the memo did not specifically mention the kinds of "functional issues" that may be present on the Smart Keyboard units, the 9To5Mac report named some malfunctions such as faulty sensors, sticking keys causing character input to involuntarily repeat, issues on the magnetic connector, connection issues, and unresponsive keys.

The same report adds that Apple will refund customers who were previously asked to pay for the replacement of their faulty Smart Keyboards if these are considered "eligible" under the extended warranty program.

Apple devices normally come with a 12-month warranty period upon purchase.