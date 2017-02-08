iPhone 7 vs HTC 10 Battery Performance Test and Comparison: HTC 10 Outlasts iPhone 7 in Series of Multiple Tests

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apple's latest smartphone model, the iPhone 7, was met with mixed reviews due to its lack of unique features compared to its predecessors. However, the company did ensure that this time, the iPhone 7 will have a better and more efficient battery life compared to the previous models.

YouTube/TechRadarThe HTC 10 and iPhone 7 were subjected to a battery test by TechRadar, along with Google Pixel, Samsung S7, Sony Xperia XZ and LG G5.

Apple's iPhone 7 boasts of a 1,960 mAh non-removable lithium-ion battery and can reportedly last up to 40 hours of music playback or 14 hours of talk-time. The new iPhone's Low Power mode also helps it consume less once the battery hits 20 percent. On top of that, it can be charged wirelessly but takes up to 2 hours and 20 minutes to get the battery full.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese technology company, HTC, although not essentially Apple's leading competitor, released their flagship phone, HTC 10 in 2016 which could challenge Apple's iPhone 7 when it comes to longer battery life.

HTC 10 is equipped with a high-power 3,000mAh removable lithium-ion battery that could reportedly last 27 hours of talk-time and 19 days in standby mode. Unfortunately, the HTC 10 does not come with a wireless charging feature, but it does make up for a quick charging time--getting to 100 percent in just less than an hour.

In a battery test performance and comparison performed by TechRadar, HTC 10's high-powered battery seemed to outdo Apple's iPhone 7.

Both phones were subjected to a 90-minute web browsing, gaming, and video playback test. After the web browsing test, the iPhone 7's battery life clocked in at 58 percent, but the HTC 10 still had 75 percent.

When both phones were done with the video playback test, the iPhone 7 was left with only 20 percent, while HTC 10 still had 46 percent in battery life.

All in all, the test left the iPhone 7 running for 3 hours and 44 minutes while HTC 10 lasted 4 hours and 45 minutes.

In addition, both smartphone models possess almost identical camera specs. Both have a 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of 1.8, and with an Optical Image Stabilization feature.

The HTC 10, however, has better display features with a 5.2 inch screen size and a QHD display which is 73 percent sharper than that of the iPhone 7. As for pricing, both phones are offered similarly at more or less $600.