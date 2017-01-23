iPhone 8 Release Date, News: Apple More Likely To Add Facial Recognition Feature – Analyst

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recently, Apple is speculated to be considering making major changes in the security features of its upcoming iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the Cupertino-based technology giant is leaning towards adding a facial recognition function to the highly anticipated iPhone 8.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachThe Apple iPhone 7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California last September 7, 2016.

According to MacRumors, Kuo believes that a facial recognition system will eventually replace the current fingerprint security feature. However, the analyst says that if the technical challenges will be impossible to surpass, then a combination of fingerprint and facial recognition might be a win-win solution.

In a note to investors, Kuo mentioned, "Judging by the bio-recognition patents that Apple has applied for, we believe it is leaning toward facial recognition technology rather than iris recognition."

The noted analyst added there are already known technical challenges for the change such as hardware design, algorithms, and "the build-out of a database for verification and authentication."

Kuo further explained, "As such, before Apple can fully replace the fingerprint system with facial recognition, a combination of the two steps of bio-recognition could be a valid solution for enhancing transactions security."

On the other hand, if retaining the fingerprint security system is inevitable, Kuo also eyes some changes to enhance its function. The analyst's speculation suggests that Apple will opt for an "under panel" placement of Touch ID instead of the current "under glass" design since the latter does not fit well with the planned full screen layout. This means Apple will likely leap from the capacitive-type of Touch ID technology to an optical-type system.

Kuo eyes a change in the Touch ID technology of the next iPhone line-up to provide an enhanced security feature and to complement the planned zero bezel, full screen design of the device.

It can be recalled that one of the most circulated speculations about the upcoming iPhone is that it will be sporting a full screen design, which means having slimmer to no bezel at all plus ditching the round home button.

The 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone, which is dubbed as the iPhone 8, is expected to sport organic light-emitting diode panels and will be launched this year alongside the S versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.