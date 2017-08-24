iPhone 8 Rumors: Device's Front Camera Capable of 3D-Sensing for Facial Recognition

Apple Shown is the Red Edition of the iPhone 7. Rumors claim that Apple is releasing the iPhone 8 on September 12.

Rumors claiming that the iPhone 8 will come with a facial recognition feature continue to grow louder as the supposed leak of the highly anticipated device shows that it comes with a revamped front-facing camera capable of 3D-sensing capabilities.

According to trusted iPhone and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the camera of the iPhone 8 is revolutionary as it is not only a standard camera but also comes with an infrared transmitting module and an infrared receiving module all of which, supposedly, will work together for the phone's 3D-sensing and modeling functions.

Rumors about the iPhone 8 coming with a facial recognition feature have been around for quite a while now as, allegedly, the upcoming mobile device is ditching its Touch ID feature in favor of the facial-recognition feature. However, some could not help but be pessimistic when the rumors first emerged, believing that facial recognition technology is not ripe yet.

Meanwhile, apart from being capable of 3D-sensing capabilities for facial recognition, it is also alleged that the camera of the iPhone 8 is capable of supporting 4K video recording at 60 frames per second as revealed by the code in the HomePod firmware leak. Nonetheless, some suspect that this capability may not be for the iPhone 8's front-facing camera but for its rear camera instead.

It is also said that the mobile device will boast of a glass body and edge-to-edge OLED display that will be devoid of a physical Home Button.

Other supposed leaks of the iPhone 8 have also given rise to the rumors claiming that the device is capable of wireless charging. According to reports, the device will come with a wireless charging pad that will be sold separately when the iPhone 8 is launched, supposedly, along with the "S" versions of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus on Sept. 12.