iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs Rumors: Rival Flagship Smartphones Will Share Water and Dust Resistance Capabilities

Upcoming rival smartphones, Apple's iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8, will reportedly share a feature in the water and dust resistance department.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Inset is a photo of the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Apple's iPhone 5 taken in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2013.

According to a report from the South Korea-based publication, The Investor, industry sources tipped that iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 will both feature IP68 water and dust resistance capabilities.

The Investor quoted their source saying, "Apple's iPhone 8 will feature the IP68 rating protection as part of drastic upgrades marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year."

However, it is important to note that Samsung Galaxy S7 already features IP68 certification so the real upgrade only applies to the iPhone 8 since the iPhone 7 features IP67.

For the sake of comparison, IP67 certification lets the device be submerged in 1-meter deep water for 30 minutes without having any problem. On the other hand, IP68 protects the devices in 1.5 meters of water for the same amount of time.

According to the same report, both Apple and Samsung will utilize waterproof tapes in assembling the devices — instead of waterproof adhesives — because tapes will make future repairs easier.

Another source told The Investor that Samsung is planning to make the water and dust resistance feature be available even to lower range of product lineups. Quoting the source, "Samsung is considering water protection even for the cheapest J series phones as they are the best-selling Galaxy phones."

On the other hand, another major electronics player, LG, has also reportedly announced during the Consumer Electronics Show this month that they will launch mid-range smartphones equipped with water and dust protection features.

Meanwhile, in a rather surprising move, Samsung recently released an advert that reports consider as a subtle nod to the supposed leaked renders of the Galaxy S8. Though the advert did not directly confirm that the mobile device in the photo is the Galaxy S8, it greatly resembled the leaked images. The big reveal from Samsung featured an unnamed smartphone with tiny top and bottom bezels and without a physical home button.