iPhone Free Apps News: Two Paid iPhone Apps Available for Free With Limited Time Deals

App developers for the iPhone, as well as the iPad, sometimes make their apps available for free for a limited time to promote their software. The time that these apps will be free varies from one app to another, so those interested should be sure to check if these offers are still free.

If an app has a price listed, instead of simply marked as "get," the sale has already expired, and users will be charged when they download the app. Here are a couple of the best apps for the iOS that have been made free for a limited time.

TKeyboard

This app normally sells for $0.99, but the developers of TKeyboard has offered their software for free starting Monday, May 8, according to BGR. This is a companion app for users who like to operate their iPhone or iPad from their Macbook - TKeyboard lets the Macbook's keyboard do some typing for Apple mobile devices.

Aside from the remote keyboard function, the app also has the capability to sync the clipboard between a Mac computer and an Apple mobile device, such as an iPhone. TKeyboard also offers some photo management features.

Users can get the app from the TKeyboard iTunes page, possibly for free if their promo is still ongoing.

SaveAgram

While this download will usually set back a buyer by $1.99, the SaveAgram app is a time saver for heavy users of the Instagram social media platform. More specifically, the app does just as its name implies — save Instagram photos and videos to the iPhone or iPad.

To save an Instagram post, a user only needs to add the link to SaveAgram, tap on the Download Instagram button, and the online media is copied to the iPhone's camera roll. This makes it easy to adapt Instagram posts for other apps and social media sites.

iPhone and iPad users can get the SaveAgram app from iTunes for free while their promo lasts.