'Iron Man 4' Release Date News: Robert Downey Jr. Wants Out; 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Continues Tony Stark's Story

Robert Downey Jr., who is known for portraying Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might not return to reprise his role in another "Iron Man" sequel. Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" might have already provided the continuation to Stark's story from "Captain America: Civil War."

The "Iron Man" actor shared in an interview with News Corp Australia Network that he knows viewers can become weary of superhero blockbusters. He added that he is only fulfilling the role of the Marvel superhero because of the people and the success in it.

"It's this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first 'Avengers' came out: 'It's never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop,'" the actor explained. "To me it's always about people and opportunities, like the ['Avengers' directors Anthony and Joe] Russos, who I adore."

Even though Downey is successful in playing Iron Man, he wants to quit the character before it becomes an embarrassment.

"Everyone says to me it's like a glove that fits so well. ... I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing," the actor said.

With that said and with no confirmation yet for a fourth "Iron Man" sequel, it appears that Downey has limited time left to play the character of Stark.

Meanwhile, those looking for a continuation of Stark's story from where he left off in "Civil War" might have found it in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

In the film, Stark is the reason why the Vulture (Michael Keaton) turned into a tech-enhanced villain. Also, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" showed what Stark had been doing since "Civil War," and that he has become a father figure to another Marvel superhero, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

The fourth sequel of "Iron Man" has yet to be confirmed.