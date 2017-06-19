'Iron Man 4' Rumors: Movie to Arrive in 2020, Will No Longer Feature Robert Downey Jr.

Without any official announcement from Marvel on the status of "Iron Man 4," rumors claiming that the highly clamored-for movie will no longer feature Robert Downey Jr. as the lead continue to grow louder.

Facebook/ Iron ManWill "Iron Man 4" still feature Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark?

It was in 2014 when Downey, Jr. revealed in his guesting on "Ellen" that there will be an "Iron Man 4." However, three years after his pronouncement, the status of the fourth "Iron Man" continues to keep the fans guessing.

While there are many rumors attached to "Iron Man 4," there is no denying that the loudest is the one claiming that it will no longer feature Downey Jr. as the iron-clad superhero as, allegedly, Tony Stark/Iron Man will meet his demise in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War." According to rumors, the next "Avengers" movie will feature the death of the superhero along with some others as it is the only way for Marvel Studios to accommodate more of its superheroes in its Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the other hand, there are also rumors claiming that Tony Stark may not die in "Avengers: Infinity War." Nonetheless, this does not mean that he will still be featured in "Iron Man 4" as it is alleged that he will just serve as a mentor to the next-iron clad superhero.

If the story of the next "Iron Man" movie is to be faithful to the comic books, it is said that Tony Stark will mentor Riri Williams, aka Iron Heart, as the next iron-clad superhero in the movies. While Iron Heart is a viable choice, there are also those who claim that "Iron Man 4" may feature Ty Simpkins — the actor who portrays Tony Stark's assistant, Harley, in "Iron Man 3" — as the new Iron Man.

Meanwhile, although Marvel has not officially announced "Iron Man 4," many are hoping that it is one of the unnamed movies the studio has slated for a 2020 release. Whether it will feature Downey Jr. as the lead star or not, fans can only wonder for now.