Is Cynicism Keeping You From Loving the Church?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The unbelieving world has always looked upon the church with a contemptuous glare, harshly criticizing, ridiculing, and even vilifying her.

In his farewell discourse, Jesus predicted this animosity that the devil's offspring (John 6:32) would have toward God's sojourning children (John 15:18-25). Therefore, though we do not enjoy being on the receiving end of never-ending cynicism and a wide variety of other hostilities, we do expect this to be part the exiled life to which God has called us (Hebrews 11:13).

However, what is a bit unexpected is when those within the church seem to share the world's uncharitable disposition toward her. Christians who continuously express skeptical, hypercritical, and unforgiving attitudes toward their spiritual family don't exactly fit the "love one another as I have loved you" (John 13:34) script.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/when-christians-cynically-criticize-the-church-173163/#FBrL7uyqX6JW07bc.99