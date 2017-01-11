Is Policing Racially Biased? Former Police Officers Debate (Watch Live)

Is policing racially biased? It's been a hot button question in the last few years and on Wednesday, Jan. 11, former police officers will debate the motion "Policing Is Racially Biased" as Intelligence Squared U.S. starts its spring season at the Kaufman Center in New York City.

The live feed for the debate is expected to begin at 6:45 p.m. You can watch it here.

Arguing for the motion are:

(Photo: Twitter) Marq Claxton, Black Law Enforcement Alliance & Retired NYPD Detective.

Marquez (Marq) Claxton is currently the director of public relations and political affairs for the Black Law Enforcement Alliance. Marq is a retired NYPD detective whose assignments included uniformed and plainclothes patrol enforcement in the 28th precinct in central Harlem, the Organized Crime Control Bureau (Narcotics Division) both undercover and as an investigator, and the 90 Precinct Detective Squad (Domestic Violence/Child Abuse coordinator). Marq's past organizational affiliations include the New York State Democratic Conference's Operation S.N.U.G. (co-chair of the Gangs, Guns & Gainful Employment subcommittee), New York State Blue Ribbon Commission of Gang Violence Prevention, and 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement (co-founder).

(Photo: Twitter) Gloria Browne-Marshall, associate professor of Constitutional Law, John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former civil rights attorney.

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall is an associate professor of constitutional law at John Jay College (CUNY), a legal correspondent and a civil-rights attorney. She has spoken nationally and internationally on the issues of civil rights, gender equality and justice under law. She reports on the U.S. Supreme Court in her award-winning syndicated newspaper column and hosts the weekly radio program "Law of the Land with Gloria J. Browne-Marshall." Gloria has provided commentary for BBC, CNN, CBS, NPR, WVON and C-SPAN. Her most recent book is The Voting Rights War. It examines centuries of voting rights struggles while also telling the story of the civil-rights attorneys who fought for voting rights in court as well as the foot soldiers who paid for justice with their lives. She is the author of Race, Law, and American Society and a playwright.

Arguing against the motion are:

(Photo: Creative Commons) Heather Mac Donald, Thomas W. Smith Fellow, Manhattan Institute and author, "The War on Cops".

Heather MacDonald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. Mac Donald's work at City Journal has canvassed a range of topics, including higher education, immigration, policing and "racial" profiling, homelessness and homeless advocacy, criminal-justice reform, and race relations. Her writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The New Republic, and The New Criterion. Mac Donald's newest book, The War on Cops (2016), warns that raced-based attacks on the criminal-justice system, from the White House on down, are eroding the authority of law and putting lives at risk. She is a recipient of the 2005 Bradley Prize.

(Photo: Rains Lucia Stern) Harry Stern, attorney, Rains Lucia Stern and former police officer.

Harry S. Stern is the managing principal for Rains Lucia Stern, a law firm focused on civil litigation and criminal defense. Stern has successfully defended peace officers in a number of high-profile trials. He has also represented college and professional athletes, candidates for elected office and other prominent people in civil and criminal actions in both federal and state court. Prior to becoming an attorney, Stern was a police officer with the City of Berkeley and was a member of the Berkeley Police Association's Board of Directors. He has also served on the University of California's Civilian Police Review Board. Stern teaches classes and seminars on a range of topics related to police legal issues, and he is often interviewed on television, radio and in print media regarding law enforcement matters.