Is Racism Rising in America?

Marking 50 years of legalized interracial marriage in America, reformed theologian John Piper said Jesus Christ celebrates such marriages while warning that "angry white supremacy" has been on the rise.

"Since the recent presidential election, the ugly forces of hateful and angry white supremacy have felt empowered to show their colors in America more openly than for the last forty years," Piper wrote on desiringGod.org Monday.

"Just two weeks ago, I spoke with a friend whose Korean parents have lived as American citizens in the same neighborhood in California for decades, only to find their house, soon after the election, for the first time ever, spray-painted with racial slurs telling them to get out," he noted.

