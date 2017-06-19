Is Racism Rising in America?

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Marking 50 years of legalized interracial marriage in America, reformed theologian John Piper said Jesus Christ celebrates such marriages while warning that "angry white supremacy" has been on the rise.

"Since the recent presidential election, the ugly forces of hateful and angry white supremacy have felt empowered to show their colors in America more openly than for the last forty years," Piper wrote on desiringGod.org Monday.

"Just two weeks ago, I spoke with a friend whose Korean parents have lived as American citizens in the same neighborhood in California for decades, only to find their house, soon after the election, for the first time ever, spray-painted with racial slurs telling them to get out," he noted.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/john-piper-celebrates-interracial-marriage-as-biblical-laments-rise-of-angry-white-supremacy-187686/#YCwKTIrctMDbdH6T.99

Share

Most Popular
  • Women's Ministry Head Lysa Terkeurst Divorcing Husband After 'Worst Kind of Betrayal'
  • Franklin Graham Calls Arrests of Detroit Christians 'Disturbing,' Fears for Their Lives
  • Christian Stockdale Family Band Member Fatally Shoots Mother, Brother on Family Farm
  • Conservative Christians Deny That New Southern Baptist Bible Translation Is 'Gender Neutral'
  • Joy-Anna Duggar Won't Be Wearing Pants, Husband Likes Her in Dresses
other headlines