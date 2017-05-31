Is Rihanna Pregnant? Baby Rumors Debunked by Source

A set of photos of the superstar singer Rihanna turned into speculation that she's expecting, as her oversized attire makes it look like she's hiding the shape of her body. The rumors have since been denied by sources close to the Barbadian celebrity.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriSinger Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New York.

Social media, as usual, is the avenue for a lot of the speculation that spread ever since Rihanna was spotted wearing a very loose fitting button down shirt and a pair of distressed jeans. The picture shows the singer as she looks like she may have put on a few pounds, leading to a few fans starting to comment that she looks pregnant, according to Hollywood Life.

Since then, a source has approached the media outlet to reveal that the swirling rumors are all just making too much of Rihanna's appearance that day and that the Barbadian superstar is not pregnant at all. The source confided that "Rihanna isn't pregnant, sorry to disappoint everyone, but, nope," tamping down on further speculation. The source did add something else, though. "She has something going on, but it's private," the source noted.

As rumors of her supposed pregnancy spread, fans and media outlets began posting speculations about the father of Rihanna's rumored baby. Some of the top mentions for the possible suspects include Drake or Chris Brown, according to Hall of Fame Magazine.

The source close to the superstar singer noted how the ensuing rumors proved to be stressful to Rihanna, but they are not something that the celebrity can't handle. "The speculation is tough for Rihanna. But, she knows she'll be back to her regular self soon enough," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was spotted in Cannes, France enjoying some champagne. All these just add further proof that discredits the rumors that the singer is expecting a baby anytime soon.