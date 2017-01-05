Is There Such a Thing as an Atheist Minister?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An ordained minister with the United Church of Canada who publicly identifies as an atheist is helping to found a secular community in Toronto.

The Rev. Gretta Vosper, lead pastor of West Hill United Church, is currently facing a potential defrocking for coming out as an atheist.

As the process to determine her standing within UCC continues, Vosper and West Hill are working to help launch Toronto Oasis, a secular community scheduled to hold its first meeting in February.

In a statement posted to their website, Toronto Oasis credited West Hill United Church as being "instrumental in creating the Toronto Oasis."

