Is Trump's Religious Freedom Order an Empty Gesture?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

President Donald Trump signed the much anticipated executive order on religious liberty and free speech in front of faith leaders gathered at the White House Rose Garden Thursday morning. However, some conservatives aren't pleased that the scope of the order isn't as broad as the initial draft order leaked to the media in February.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/trump-religious-freedom-order-nothing-burger-conservatives-182598/

