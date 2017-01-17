Is Your Congregation's Attitude Killing Your Church?
By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist
Words can kill.
Words can kill churches because they often have deadly actions behind them. As we begin this new year, please allow me to share six statements that I have heard from church members whose churches have died.
Please hear that last statement again: These are statements from church members whose churches have already closed their doors. I am convinced these statements were major contributors to the churches' demise.
