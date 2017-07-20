ISIS Bride Who Fled the UK for Raqqa Must Not Be Allowed to Come Back Home, Britons Demand

(Photo: Twitter) In a photo posted to the Umm Hussain al-Britani Twitter account, a female is brandishing an AK-47. The photo is believed to be of British mother of two, Sally Jones, who fled to Syria to join Islamic State terror group.

U.K. residents are signing onto a petition opposing the re-entry of Sally Jones, a former British punk rocker who left England in 2013 to join the Islamic State terror group in Syria.

Jones, who once said she wanted to behead Christians, now reportedly "wants to come back."

"Sally Jones, formally of Chatham Kent, wants to return to Britain after joining ISIS," states the petition on Change.org, which has been signed by over 17,000 people as of Thursday afternoon.

"This is pure madness to even consider this. We must stop her and all other jihadis that wish to threaten our society by returning after fighting and training. Remove citizenship and passports," the petition adds.

Jones, 48, married an IS jihadi in Raqqa, Syria, and became the leading female recruitment officer for the terror group, Huff Post reported on Wednesday.

Her husband was killed in 2015 by a drone strike while traveling in a vehicle.

As The Christian Post reported back in 2014, the Muslim convert has threatened followers of Christ on Twitter.

"You Christians all need beheading with a nice blunt knife and stuck on the railings at raqqa ... Come here I'll do it for you!" Jones said in one message.

As a recruitment officer, Jones also made repeated terror threats against the U.K., U.S., and Europe, and has urged IS supporters to carry out attacks.

The wife of another immigrant to IS told Sky News earlier this month that Jones wants to return home to the U.K.

The woman, named Aisha, who is under guard at a refugee camp in Syria, said, "She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but ISIS is preventing her because she is now a military wife. She told me she wish to go to her country."

Sky News also noted that Jones' son, who the radicalized woman took with her to Raqqa and is now about 12 years old, is believed to have been forced to execute prisoners.

(Photo: YouTube) Sally Jones playing lead guitar during the 1990's for a all-girl punk rock band called Krunch.

A report from The Times following the Sky News article contradicted Aisha's claims, however, with a source identified as a friend of Jones in Raqqa insisting that the radicalized British woman will stay with IS "until she dies," adding that "she doesn't want to go anywhere."

"I am full of admiration for her. Muslims from the outside are not like us," the source said.

"A convert will catch Islam tightly and not let it go. Because she is a Muslim she will come here and never leave."

The Sun reported that Jones is a former guitarist in an all-girl punk band and has an adult son who remained in the U.K.

Jones is suspected of being involved in several terror plots, including a failed plan to attack Queen Elizabeth II in London in 2015.

She also reportedly published more then 1,300 names of U.S. personnel that her deceased jihadi husband had hacked.