ISIS Keeping Records on Jihadists' Sex Slaves, Details Number of Victims Abused: Report

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Photo: Reuters/Jala) Yazidi women targeted by ISIS in this undated photo. (Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz) Nadia Murad Basee, a 21-year-old Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith, speaks to members of the Security Council during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, December 16, 2015. (Screengrab: YouTube/StreamDZ) A Yazidi ISIS captive is reunited with her father after being purchased as a sex slave. (Photo: Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah) A displaced Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits with her family outside their tent at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil, September 14, 2014. (Photo: Reuters/Asmaa Waguih) Ilham, a Yazidi woman, folds the curtain of the tent where she lives in a refugee camp near Duhok, February 26, 2015. Reuters photographer Asmaa Waguih: Ilham was kidnapped by Islamic State in August last year and was transported to Tal Afar along with other girls and women. She was raped several times by one of the militants. When Ilham tried to escape, some people she asked for help handed her back to the militants. She managed to get away a few weeks later. At refugee camps in northern Iraq I met and photographed Yazidi women who had survived being kidnapped by Islamic State. I needed government approval to visit some of the camps. The camp officials wanted to protect the women and were wary of the fact that I had a camera. It took a while for the women to get used to me. But when they did, they were happy to share their stories, to tell me what had happened to them. It is very difficult for women living in a quiet, conservative area to admit they have faced sexual violence. In some cases, I heard from camp officials that a woman had been raped, but when I met her she would speak of the brutality of the militants and then mention knowing that some women had even been raped. In general, escapees would try to find a time when the militants were busy working and then seek help. Sometimes people would agree to hide them and then find cars to take them to other areas. At other times they would return the women to Islamic State. Some had managed to escape in groups. Others had family members still being held by the insurgents. It's a disastrous situation for these families' and it's not over yet. of

The Islamic State terror organization has been keeping detailed records of its fighters, categorizing them by blood type and other qualifiers, and listing how many "slave girls" each is allowed to own.

The report, released on Tuesday, is based on IS documents obtained by The Washington Post and reveals that many of its foreign recruits are refusing to fight and trying to flee the region.

"In addition to each militant's name, country of origin, country of residency, date of birth, blood type and weapons specialties, the documents list the number of wives, children and 'slave girls' each had," the Post reports.

Thousands of women and children are being kept by the radicals as slaves, subjected to rape and torture, Reuters reported in November after finding IS documents in southern Mosul that expose its rules for the treatment of "pre-pubescent girls" who are sexually assaulted as "concubines."

Rules and guidelines issued by IS leadership instruct fighters on how to handle female captives. The leaflets explain how "non-Muslim women can be taken as concubines," and specify details, such as fighters being allowed to own two sisters, but permitted only to have sex with one.

"Pre-pubescent girls can be taken as concubines. You cannot have penetrative sex but you can still enjoy them," according to the jihadist pamphlet.

IS has been punishing deserters with death in Mosul, one of its last remaining strongholds, and despite reports that it is losing numbers, the Iraqi forces seeking to retake the city are facing a grizzly battle ahead, the Post added.

"There are still a lot of people that are motivated," said Edwin Bakker, a research fellow at the International Center for Counter-Terrorism and a professor of counter-terrorism at Leiden University.

"The majority is there to fight," he added.

Nadia Murad, a Yazidi sex slave survivor, has been going around the world sharing her ordeal at the hands of IS, and has talked about some of the things the Islamic radicals do to women and children.

"We didn't feel valued as humans in their hands," Murad told STV News in an interview last week.

"They enslaved more than 6,500 females they took them to different places. They did what they want to the women and my fate was the same. I was one of the victims and they did everything to us."

Murad revealed that she was raped by 12 men while in captivity.

"We were subjected to crimes to their hands that nobody can mention what they did for us," she said.